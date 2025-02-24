Kintaikyo Art and Cultural Festival 2024

Japanese locals and service members from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, celebrate the Kintaikyo's 351st anniversary during the Kintaikyo Art and Cultural Festival, Nov. 9, 2024. The festival featured singing performances by local students, taiko drumming demonstrations, and paper lantern souvenirs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|11.08.2024
|02.26.2025 00:39
|Package
|953601
|241109-M-MJ417-1001
|DOD_110830597
|00:01:00
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
