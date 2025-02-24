Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kintaikyo Art and Cultural Festival 2024

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    Japanese locals and service members from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, celebrate the Kintaikyo's 351st anniversary during the Kintaikyo Art and Cultural Festival, Nov. 9, 2024. The festival featured singing performances by local students, taiko drumming demonstrations, and paper lantern souvenirs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 00:39
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    food
    tradition
    MCAS Iwakuni
    lights
    overseas
    drummers

