    AFN Spotlight: Halloween Decorator

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy spouse Asemoon Amirazodi is highlighted in an American Forces Network Spotlight video for bringing morale and Halloween spirit to residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Amirazodi worked for months to acquire a 12-foot-tall plastic skeleton and craft additional handmade decorations to create a unique holiday display for her neighbors to enjoy while stationed overseas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 20:06
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    AFN
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Halloween
    decorations
    Spotlight
    12-foot skeleton

