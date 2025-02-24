U.S. Navy spouse Asemoon Amirazodi is highlighted in an American Forces Network Spotlight video for bringing morale and Halloween spirit to residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Amirazodi worked for months to acquire a 12-foot-tall plastic skeleton and craft additional handmade decorations to create a unique holiday display for her neighbors to enjoy while stationed overseas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 20:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953588
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-CL550-3277
|Filename:
|DOD_110830523
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Spotlight: Halloween Decorator, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.