AFN Spotlight: Halloween Decorator

U.S. Navy spouse Asemoon Amirazodi is highlighted in an American Forces Network Spotlight video for bringing morale and Halloween spirit to residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Amirazodi worked for months to acquire a 12-foot-tall plastic skeleton and craft additional handmade decorations to create a unique holiday display for her neighbors to enjoy while stationed overseas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)