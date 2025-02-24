Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrives at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia

    AUSTRALIA

    02.24.2025

    Video by Lt. Corey Todd Jones 

    AUKUS Integration & Acquisition

    ROCKINGHAM, Western Australia, Australia (Feb. 25, 2025) USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrives in Western Australia on Feb. 25, 2025, initiating the first of two planned U.S. fast-attack submarine visits to HMAS Stirling in 2025. Port visits support the first pillar of the Australia, United Kingdom, United States trilateral security agreement, known as AUKUS, that is delivering a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarine capability to Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Lt. Corey Todd Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953569
    VIRIN: 250225-N-UL721-2002
    PIN: 2002
    Filename: DOD_110830201
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

