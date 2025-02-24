The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrives at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ROCKINGHAM, Western Australia, Australia (Feb. 25, 2025) USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrives in Western Australia on Feb. 25, 2025, initiating the first of two planned U.S. fast-attack submarine visits to HMAS Stirling in 2025. Port visits support the first pillar of the Australia, United Kingdom, United States trilateral security agreement, known as AUKUS, that is delivering a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarine capability to Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Lt. Corey Todd Jones)