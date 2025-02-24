Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Website Maintenance Series: Redirecting Pages

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Charlotte Hu 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    Proper site maintenance includes identifying and appropriately managing outdated content to prevent 404 errors or broken links on your site, which contributes to poor user experience and may negatively impact your search engine optimization, or SEO. The purpose of this short video on Redirecting Pages is intended to help you redirect a page to a new resource.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 14:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 953544
    VIRIN: 250225-D-FE478-9333
    Filename: DOD_110829918
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Website Maintenance Series: Redirecting Pages, by Charlotte Hu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFPIMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download