55 Med Group Personnel and Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers train together on tactical combat casualty care at Ehrling Bergquist Clinic Training Facility. This training was a combination of hands on and virtual reality. (U.S.Air Force video by Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 11:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953516
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-F3336-5938
|Filename:
|DOD_110829629
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Med TCCC, by Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.