    Med TCCC

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams

    55th Wing

    55 Med Group Personnel and Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers train together on tactical combat casualty care at Ehrling Bergquist Clinic Training Facility. This training was a combination of hands on and virtual reality. (U.S.Air Force video by Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953516
    VIRIN: 250130-F-F3336-5938
    Filename: DOD_110829629
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Med TCCC, by Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    TCCC
    55th MDG
    55th Med Group
    Nebraska National Guard

