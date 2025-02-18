U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Madison Sharpe, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a Pacific Passport, taking viewers on a visual tour of Hondori Street, in Hiroshima, Japan, December 5, 2024. Hondori Street offers visitors the ability to shop, eat, and game their way down the street. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 00:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953462
|VIRIN:
|241205-M-YS621-7441
|Filename:
|DOD_110828950
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Passport: Hondori Street, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
