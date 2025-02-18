Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Passport: Hondori Street

    HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Madison Sharpe, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a Pacific Passport, taking viewers on a visual tour of Hondori Street, in Hiroshima, Japan, December 5, 2024. Hondori Street offers visitors the ability to shop, eat, and game their way down the street. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    TAGS

    Japan
    food
    shopping
    Hiroshima

