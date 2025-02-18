Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific: Ensuring Readiness (emblem, open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Indo-Pacific is the agency’s primary liaison to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Forces Japan and Alaska Command. DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific supports the mission by ensuring combat readiness and sustainment of America's military by providing world-class logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific region. As a field activity of DLA Troop Support headquartered in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific works directly with customers and industry partners to support the military during day-to-day operations, humanitarian assistance and contingency missions. For more information about how DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific can support your mission visit: https://www.dla.mil/Troop-Support/Regional-Commands/Indo-Pacific/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 20:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953445
    VIRIN: 250224-D-LU733-5013
    PIN: 505902
    Filename: DOD_110828609
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific: Ensuring Readiness (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA101

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download