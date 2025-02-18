DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific: Ensuring Readiness (open caption)

DLA Indo-Pacific is the agency’s primary liaison to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Forces Japan and Alaska Command. DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific supports the mission by ensuring combat readiness and sustainment of America's military by providing world-class logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific region. As a field activity of DLA Troop Support headquartered in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific works directly with customers and industry partners to support the military during day-to-day operations, humanitarian assistance and contingency missions. For more information about how DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific can support your mission visit: https://www.dla.mil/Troop-Support/Regional-Commands/Indo-Pacific/
