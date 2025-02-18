South Carolina Army National Guard 2025 Best Warrior Competition - Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953442" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the South Carolina National Guard participate in an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) physical fitness test during the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) held at the South Carolina National Guard McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, Feb. 24, 2025. The BWC is a multi-day event, organized in state, regional, and national phases, promoting excellence and resiliency in the National Guard. In 2025, the South Carolina phase of the BWC is held from the 24th to the 28th of February. Throughout the event, all participants are challenged, both mentally and physically, on critical areas of emphasis encompassing individual combat-skills and doctrinal knowledge. The core-events common to all phases of the BWC are a ruck march, use and maintenance of weapons, combat medical-care, marksmanship, and land navigation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)