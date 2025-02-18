U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the South Carolina National Guard participate in an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) physical fitness test during the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) held at the South Carolina National Guard McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, Feb. 24, 2025. The BWC is a multi-day event, organized in state, regional, and national phases, promoting excellence and resiliency in the National Guard. In 2025, the South Carolina phase of the BWC is held from the 24th to the 28th of February. Throughout the event, all participants are challenged, both mentally and physically, on critical areas of emphasis encompassing individual combat-skills and doctrinal knowledge. The core-events common to all phases of the BWC are a ruck march, use and maintenance of weapons, combat medical-care, marksmanship, and land navigation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 22:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953442
|VIRIN:
|250224-A-SH145-7614
|Filename:
|DOD_110828589
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina Army National Guard 2025 Best Warrior Competition - Day 1, by SSG Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.