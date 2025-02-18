Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, JASDF Airmen conduct MAOSMS training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.21.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A b-roll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen from 7th Air Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, Hyakuri Air Base conduct minimum airfield operating surface marking system training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 21, 2025. MAOSMS is used to mark the minimum operating strip of an airfield. The MOS is the smallest area of an airfield that can be used for aircraft take-off and landing. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 19:51
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, JASDF Airmen conduct MAOSMS training, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CES
    MOS
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    MAOSMS
    Minimum Airfield Operating Surface Marking System
    Minimum Operating Strip

