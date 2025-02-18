US, JASDF Airmen conduct MAOSMS training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A b-roll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen from 7th Air Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, Hyakuri Air Base conduct minimum airfield operating surface marking system training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 21, 2025. MAOSMS is used to mark the minimum operating strip of an airfield. The MOS is the smallest area of an airfield that can be used for aircraft take-off and landing. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)