A b-roll package of U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen from 7th Air Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, Hyakuri Air Base conduct minimum airfield operating surface marking system training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 21, 2025. MAOSMS is used to mark the minimum operating strip of an airfield. The MOS is the smallest area of an airfield that can be used for aircraft take-off and landing. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953436
|VIRIN:
|250221-F-PM645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110828438
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
This work, US, JASDF Airmen conduct MAOSMS training, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
