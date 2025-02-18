Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve- Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Jolley

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    This feature story about Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Jolley showcases a dedicated Human Resources Specialist with the Utah National Guard Joint Force Headquarters. (Utah Army National Guard video by Spc. Dustin B. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 17:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 953420
    VIRIN: 250208-Z-VV700-8001
    Filename: DOD_110828226
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve- Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Jolley, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

