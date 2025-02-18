This feature story about Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Jolley showcases a dedicated Human Resources Specialist with the Utah National Guard Joint Force Headquarters. (Utah Army National Guard video by Spc. Dustin B. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 17:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|953420
|VIRIN:
|250208-Z-VV700-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_110828226
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|DRAPER, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve- Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Jolley, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.