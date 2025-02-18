Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I serve- Sgt. Michael Judd

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ian Charles Tracy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Michael Judd is an aviation crew chief dedicated to the Ah-64 Apache Attack Helicopter, assigned to 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment. Sgt. Judd joined the Utah Army National Guard because he wanted to fly and make a difference in his community. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ian Tracy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 17:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 953419
    VIRIN: 250206-Z-KC275-8001
    Filename: DOD_110828176
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WEST JORDAN, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I serve- Sgt. Michael Judd, by SGT Ian Charles Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    utah army national guard
    aviation
    West Jordan
    Why I Serve
    helicopter mechanic
    AH-64E Apache Guardian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download