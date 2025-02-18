Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWTW descends into rodeo

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force members from the Special Warfare Training Wing conduct a rappelling demonstration during the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo at the Frost Bank Arena, San Antonio, Texas, February 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWTW descends into rodeo, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base San Antonio
    fly-fight-win
    Special Warfare Training Wing
    San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

