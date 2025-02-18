The 354th Participates in Bamboo Eagle 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing taxi F-35A Lightning IIs on the runway as part of Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Lemoore Naval Air Staton, California, Feb 18, 2025. The wing participated in Bamboo Eagle to practice and refine the wing’s ability to employ fifth generation air power while following the Agile Combat Employment plan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)