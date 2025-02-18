U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing taxi F-35A Lightning IIs on the runway as part of Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Lemoore Naval Air Staton, California, Feb 18, 2025. The wing participated in Bamboo Eagle to practice and refine the wing’s ability to employ fifth generation air power while following the Agile Combat Employment plan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|02.18.2025
|02.24.2025 17:34
|PSA
|953412
|250218-F-SH339-1001
|DOD_110828113
|00:00:49
|LEMOORE NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|2
This work, The 354th Participates in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
