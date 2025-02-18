Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 354th Participates in Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    LEMOORE NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing taxi F-35A Lightning IIs on the runway as part of Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Lemoore Naval Air Staton, California, Feb 18, 2025. The wing participated in Bamboo Eagle to practice and refine the wing’s ability to employ fifth generation air power while following the Agile Combat Employment plan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 17:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 953412
    VIRIN: 250218-F-SH339-1001
    Filename: DOD_110828113
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: LEMOORE NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 354th Participates in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

