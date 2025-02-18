Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct Exercise Gothic Sentinel at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont, Feb 6- March 13, 2025. The multi-week exercise focused on preparing the unit for future deployments by simulating a challenging combat environment, incorporating advanced technology, and honing critical skills in mountainous terrain. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
