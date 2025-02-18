Sgt. Michael Kerr, Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division (LI), talks about his participation with Legacy Days and competing in the sixth annual Ski Trooper Cup in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2025. The Ski Trooper Cup was a multi-faceted competition designed to test a wide range of physical and tactical skills. It combined elements of strength, endurance, and military-specific tasks, all in the context of winter warfare and alpine environments. U.S. Army units tested a range of skills including push-ups, slope climbing, rappelling, skiing between gates, pull-ups, and glacading. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2025 23:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|953301
|VIRIN:
|250223-A-GW675-3325
|Filename:
|DOD_110826687
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|VAIL, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Kerr Ski Trooper Cup Interview, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
