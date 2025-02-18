10th Mountain Division Competes in the 6th Annual Ski Trooper Cup at Vail, Colorado

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



10th Mountain Division Soldiers participate in the sixth annual Ski Trooper Cup in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2025. The Ski Trooper Cup was a multi-faceted competition designed to test a wide range of physical and tactical skills. It combined elements of strength, endurance, and military-specific tasks, all in the context of winter warfare and alpine environments. U.S. Army units tested a range of skills including push-ups, slope climbing, rappelling, skiing between gates, pull-ups, and glacading. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)