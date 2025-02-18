10th Mountain Division Competes in the 6th Annual Ski Trooper Cup at Vail, Colorado

10th Mountain Division Soldiers participate in the sixth annual Ski Trooper Cup in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2025. The Ski Trooper Cup was a multi-faceted competition designed to test a wide range of physical and tactical skills. It combined elements of strength, endurance, and military-specific tasks, all in the context of winter warfare and alpine environments. U.S. Army units tested a range of skills including push-ups, slope climbing, rappelling, skiing between gates, pull-ups, and glacading. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
|02.23.2025
|02.23.2025 22:24
|B-Roll
|00:03:44
|Location:
|VAIL, COLORADO, US
