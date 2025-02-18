Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct Exercise Gothic Sentinel at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont, Feb 19-22, 2025. During the exercise, Soldiers conduct live-fire drills, situational training exercises, simulated ambushes, and simulated attacks. The realistic training allowed Soldiers to practice their tactical skills and decision-making under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2025 19:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953280
|VIRIN:
|250223-A-HO064-3528
|Filename:
|DOD_110826544
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VERMONT, US
This work, Exercise Gothic Sentinel Reel, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
