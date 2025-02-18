Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Gothic Sentinel Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct Exercise Gothic Sentinel at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont, Feb 19-22, 2025. During the exercise, Soldiers conduct live-fire drills, situational training exercises, simulated ambushes, and simulated attacks. The realistic training allowed Soldiers to practice their tactical skills and decision-making under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953280
    VIRIN: 250223-A-HO064-3528
    Filename: DOD_110826544
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Gothic Sentinel Reel, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    training
    Life-fire
    Ethan Allen
    2-87

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download