    307th CES Exercise

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Capt. Cody A Burt 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron engage in a contingency training exercise February 21, 2025 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The 28-hour exercise required input and expertise from all 307th CES specialties to complete the overnight deployment simulation.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 250221-F-YR049-1001
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th CES Exercise, by Capt. Cody A Burt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #readynow
    #ReserveReady

