307th CES executes 28-hour Contingency Training Exercise

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron carry a table to their designated area to stand up a unit control center February 21, 2025 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The UCC provided oversight and support during a contingency training exercise designed to enhance or maintain contingency skills needed in the event Airmen are deployed to a set up a bare base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

The 307th Civil Engineer Squadron braved subfreezing temperatures to carry out a 28-hour contingency exercise Feb. 21 at the Warrior Training Center here.



The training was driven by Air Force Instruction and designed to enhance or maintain contingency skills needed in the event Airmen are deployed to set up a bare base.



Reserve Citizen Airmen were expected to assemble small shelter systems equipped with power and heat to prepare for an overnight stay. This was all accomplished while also having to work entry control points and defensive fighting positions.



Other objectives included conducting land navigation, performing individual movement techniques, convoy operations, radio etiquette, and clearing brush from a simulated flight line to prepare it for an aircraft.



“The success of the exercise will be measured by individual and team performances once it’s over,” said Master Sgt. Brian Dean, 307th CES Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force manager. “Individuals will be evaluated according to their Air Force Specialty Code and we’ll gauge their reactions to things like aggressor scenarios at the beginning and the end of the exercise to check what they have learned.”



The Airmen had to deal with simulated, real-world emergencies during the exercise, adjusting for unexpected contingencies as they occurred.



Senior Airman Sophia Capdepon, 307th CES power production technician, said her primary function was maintaining generators and making sure they weren’t low on fuel. But she was also unexpectedly tapped as an acting convoy commander where she experienced the stress of leading a team and utilizing radio etiquette to communicate securely and effectively.



Capdepon expressed confidence in her preparedness for deployment. She said she anticipates the experience will be different down range, but the training helped confirm her ability to do her job and support her unit as needed.



“I am glad our leadership views [exercises like] this as important because as CE this is what we would do every day and we don’t get to do this on a drill weekend,” said Capdepon.