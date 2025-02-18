Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain, 11th Airborne Division, Train on Finnish Skis

    SODANKYLä, FINLAND

    02.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), and 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, train on Finnish skis to enhance readiness and lethality during Arctic Forge 25 in Sodankylä, Finland, Feb. 22, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28. Allies and partner nations train together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency, and integration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Arctic
    10th Mountain Division
    training
    Finland
    11th Airborne Division
    ArcticForge

