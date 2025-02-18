10th Mountain, 11th Airborne Division, Train on Finnish Skis

Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), and 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, train on Finnish skis to enhance readiness and lethality during Arctic Forge 25 in Sodankylä, Finland, Feb. 22, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28. Allies and partner nations train together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency, and integration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2025 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953256
|VIRIN:
|250222-A-JH229-4840
|Filename:
|DOD_110826193
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SODANKYLä, FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
