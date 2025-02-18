10th Mountain Division Honors Descendants at Ski Cooper, Colorado

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI), Veterans, descendants, flag bearers, and community members weave down the slopes in the Serpentine Ski Parade during the 10th Mountain Division Descendants Reunion and also participated in the 10th Mountain Division Memorial Ceremony at Ski Cooper near Leadville, Colorado, on Feb. 21, 2025. The event, part of Legacy Days, celebrates and remembers the storied history of the division, which was formed during World War II from elite skiers, climbers, and alpinists to fight in rugged, mountainous terrain.