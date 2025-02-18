Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI), Veterans, descendants, flag bearers, and community members weave down the slopes in the Serpentine Ski Parade during the 10th Mountain Division Descendants Reunion and also participated in the 10th Mountain Division Memorial Ceremony at Ski Cooper near Leadville, Colorado, on Feb. 21, 2025. The event, part of Legacy Days, celebrates and remembers the storied history of the division, which was formed during World War II from elite skiers, climbers, and alpinists to fight in rugged, mountainous terrain.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2025 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953234
|VIRIN:
|250221-A-GW675-5240
|Filename:
|DOD_110825901
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|LEADVILLE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Honors Descendants at Ski Cooper, Colorado, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.