    10th Mountain Division Honors Descendants at Ski Cooper, Colorado

    LEADVILLE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI), Veterans, descendants, flag bearers, and community members weave down the slopes in the Serpentine Ski Parade during the 10th Mountain Division Descendants Reunion and also participated in the 10th Mountain Division Memorial Ceremony at Ski Cooper near Leadville, Colorado, on Feb. 21, 2025. The event, part of Legacy Days, celebrates and remembers the storied history of the division, which was formed during World War II from elite skiers, climbers, and alpinists to fight in rugged, mountainous terrain.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953234
    VIRIN: 250221-A-GW675-5240
    Filename: DOD_110825901
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: LEADVILLE, COLORADO, US

    10th Mountain Division
    Ski
    Alpine
    U.S. Army
    MountainLegacy

