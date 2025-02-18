10th Mountain, 11th Airborne Division, Canadian Soldiers Perform Familiarization Training on Finnish Snow Machines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, and the Third Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment execute familiarization training on Finnish snow machines with the Finnish army Jaeger Brigade during Arctic Forge 25 in Sodankylä, Finland, Feb. 21, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28. NATO allies work together to integrate by design using a plans-based approach to build interoperable warfighting capacity for collective defense.