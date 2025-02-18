Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, and the Third Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, execute familiarization training on Finnish snow machines with the Finnish army Jaeger Brigade during Arctic Forge 25 in Sodankylä, Finland, Feb. 21, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28. NATO allies work together to integrate by design using a plans-based approach to build interoperable warfighting capacity for collective defense. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2025 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953223
|VIRIN:
|250221-A-JH229-6818
|Filename:
|DOD_110825836
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|SODANKYLä, FI
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 10th Mountain, 11th Airborne Division, Canadian Soldiers Perform Familiarization Training on Finnish Snow Machines, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
