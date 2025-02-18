Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain, 11th Airborne Division, Canadian Soldiers train with Finnish Tents

    SODANKYLä, FINLAND

    02.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, and the Third Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, train with the Finnish Jaeger Brigade on the 12-Man Modular Arctic tents during Arctic Forge 25 in Sodankylä, Finland, Feb. 20, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28. NATO allies work together to integrate by design using a plans-based approach to build interoperable warfighting capacity for collective defense. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    This work, 10th Mountain, 11th Airborne Division, Canadian Soldiers train with Finnish Tents, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    10th Mountain Division
    11th Airborne Division
    Finnish Army
    StrongerTogether
    ArcticForge

