Medics and culinary specialists assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry
Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division support Soldiers
in the field at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont, Feb 21, 2025. Supporting units work
to ensure Soldiers are maintaining well-balanced meals and provide
enhanced medical response capabilities for potential combat scenarios. (U.S.
Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 21:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953211
|VIRIN:
|250221-A-HO064-4706
|Filename:
|DOD_110825508
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Gothic Sentinel Day 2, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
