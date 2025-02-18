Retracing a Legacy: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers Climb Riva Ridge

Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI), accompanied by Col. Aimee Mowry, U.S. Army Attaché in Italy, Italian army Capt. Stefano Meraviglia, commander of the 6th Alpini Regiment, and members of the local community ascend Pizzo di Campiano, commonly known as “Riva Ridge” during the 80th Anniversary of the historic battle, near Bologna, Italy, Feb. 19, 2025. Between Feb. 18-19, 1945, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers (LI) executed a bold and lethal assault on Riva Ridge, overcoming impossible odds to seize crucial terrain and change the course of the war. The victory at Riva Ridge illustrates how continuous transformation in tactics and training ensures dominance on the battlefield, from World War II to today’s operational environments. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
