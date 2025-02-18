Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retracing a Legacy: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers Climb Riva Ridge

    FANANO, ITALY

    02.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI), accompanied by Col. Aimee Mowry, U.S. Army Attaché in Italy, Italian army Capt. Stefano Meraviglia, commander of the 6th Alpini Regiment, and members of the local community ascend Pizzo di Campiano, commonly known as “Riva Ridge” during the 80th Anniversary of the historic battle, near Bologna, Italy, Feb. 19, 2025. Between Feb. 18-19, 1945, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers (LI) executed a bold and lethal assault on Riva Ridge, overcoming impossible odds to seize crucial terrain and change the course of the war. The victory at Riva Ridge illustrates how continuous transformation in tactics and training ensures dominance on the battlefield, from World War II to today’s operational environments. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953161
    VIRIN: 250219-A-UF517-3941
    Filename: DOD_110824641
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FANANO, IT

