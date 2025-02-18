10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers Climb Mount Belvedere

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers, Col. Aimee Mowry, the Army Attaché in Italy, and Massimo Turchi, President of the Gothic Line Association and Director of the Riva Ridge Museum, climb Mount Belvedere near Bologna, Italy, Feb. 18, 2025. Eighty years ago on this day, 10th Mountain Soldiers executed a bold and lethal assault on Riva Ridge, overcoming impossible odds to seize crucial terrain and change the course of the war. The victory at Riva Ridge illustrates how continuous transformation in tactics and training ensures dominance on the battlefield, from World War II to today’s operational environments. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)