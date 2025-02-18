10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers, Col. Aimee Mowry, the Army Attaché in Italy, and Massimo Turchi, President of the Gothic Line Association and Director of the Riva Ridge Museum, climb Mount Belvedere near Bologna, Italy, Feb. 18, 2025. Eighty years ago on this day, 10th Mountain Soldiers executed a bold and lethal assault on Riva Ridge, overcoming impossible odds to seize crucial terrain and change the course of the war. The victory at Riva Ridge illustrates how continuous transformation in tactics and training ensures dominance on the battlefield, from World War II to today’s operational environments. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953156
|VIRIN:
|250218-A-UF517-8998
|Filename:
|DOD_110824620
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|LIZZANO IN BELVEDERE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers Climb Mount Belvedere, by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.