Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division execute Exercise Gothic Sentinel at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont, Feb. 20, 2025. The exercise presented Soldiers with rigorous, realistic training to enhance their readiness and lethality in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953129
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-HO064-1813
|Filename:
|DOD_110824041
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Exercise Gothic Sentinel Day 1, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
