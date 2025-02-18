Soldiers with 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, play at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 20, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band is performing as part of Legacy Days, an event held in Colorado to celebrate the storied history and connection to today’s mission-ready Soldiers. This performance was a tribute to the 86th Infantry Regiment Band that stood up with the original 10th Mountain Division in Camp Hale, further honoring the heritage and celebration of 10th Mountain Division (LI)’s mountain legacy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953092
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-GW675-3084
|Filename:
|DOD_110823427
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|VAIL, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Band Performs at Colorado Snowsports Museum, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.