    10th Mountain Division Band Performs at Colorado Snowsports Museum

    VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, play at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 20, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band is performing as part of Legacy Days, an event held in Colorado to celebrate the storied history and connection to today’s mission-ready Soldiers. This performance was a tribute to the 86th Infantry Regiment Band that stood up with the original 10th Mountain Division in Camp Hale, further honoring the heritage and celebration of 10th Mountain Division (LI)’s mountain legacy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953092
    VIRIN: 250220-A-GW675-3084
    Filename: DOD_110823427
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: VAIL, COLORADO, US

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Band Performs at Colorado Snowsports Museum, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Ski
    Alpine
    U.S. Army
    MountainLegacy

