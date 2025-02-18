10th Mountain Division Band Performs at Colorado Snowsports Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953092" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, play at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 20, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band is performing as part of Legacy Days, an event held in Colorado to celebrate the storied history and connection to today’s mission-ready Soldiers. This performance was a tribute to the 86th Infantry Regiment Band that stood up with the original 10th Mountain Division in Camp Hale, further honoring the heritage and celebration of 10th Mountain Division (LI)’s mountain legacy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)