Welcome to DLA! The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency and the DLA team manages the end-to-end global defense supply chain – from raw materials to end user disposition – for the five military services, 11 combatant commands, other federal, state and local agencies, partners and allied nations. Welcome to a great team supporting a great mission. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 20:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953077
|VIRIN:
|250220-D-LU733-7813
|PIN:
|505921
|Filename:
|DOD_110823189
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA New Team Welcome from Dr. Charles Barber, Director, DLA Human Resources, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.