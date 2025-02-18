Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA New Team Welcome from Dr. Charles Barber, Director, DLA Human Resources (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Welcome to DLA! The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency and the DLA team manages the end-to-end global defense supply chain – from raw materials to end user disposition – for the five military services, 11 combatant commands, other federal, state and local agencies, partners and allied nations. Welcome to a great team supporting a great mission. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 20:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953076
    VIRIN: 250220-D-LU733-7745
    PIN: 505921
    Filename: DOD_110823188
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA New Team Welcome from Dr. Charles Barber, Director, DLA Human Resources (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLAHumanResources

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download