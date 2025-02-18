USAF Expeditionary Center visits Kadena Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Crane, commander of the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron, speaks about Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, visiting the 733rd AMS as part of a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command immersion at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. The 733rd AMS mission is Airmen projecting logistics any time, any place, and is critical to Kadena as it is a major hub for USINDOPACOM mobility and logistics. The USAFEC provides direct oversight over the Global Air Mobility Support System, Joint Base installation support, and world-wide contingency response. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Isaacs)