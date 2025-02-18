Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Expeditionary Center visits Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Crane, commander of the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron, speaks about Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, visiting the 733rd AMS as part of a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command immersion at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. The 733rd AMS mission is Airmen projecting logistics any time, any place, and is critical to Kadena as it is a major hub for USINDOPACOM mobility and logistics. The USAFEC provides direct oversight over the Global Air Mobility Support System, Joint Base installation support, and world-wide contingency response. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 00:15
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
    Air Mobility Squadron

