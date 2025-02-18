Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony b-roll stringer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 341st Missile Wing hosted the inaugural Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony to induct 14 Montana community leaders and business owners into the Honorary Commander program on Feb. 19, 2024 at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The program connects Montana residents to commanders across the 341 MW, fostering closer relationships and educating the local community about the base’s mission. Members appointed to the program include the mayor of Great Falls, three county commissioners and the Montana lieutenant governor. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)