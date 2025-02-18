Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony b-roll stringer

    MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    341st Missile Wing

    The 341st Missile Wing hosted the inaugural Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony to induct 14 Montana community leaders and business owners into the Honorary Commander program on Feb. 19, 2024 at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The program connects Montana residents to commanders across the 341 MW, fostering closer relationships and educating the local community about the base’s mission. Members appointed to the program include the mayor of Great Falls, three county commissioners and the Montana lieutenant governor. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 17:33
    Location: MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, US

