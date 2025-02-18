The 341st Missile Wing hosted the inaugural Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony to induct 14 Montana community leaders and business owners into the Honorary Commander program on Feb. 19, 2024 at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The program connects Montana residents to commanders across the 341 MW, fostering closer relationships and educating the local community about the base’s mission. Members appointed to the program include the mayor of Great Falls, three county commissioners and the Montana lieutenant governor. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953064
|VIRIN:
|250219-F-WY074-2899
|Filename:
|DOD_110822955
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony b-roll stringer, by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.