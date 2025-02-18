MARSHALL, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated 140 Arkansas National Guardsmen to state active duty to staff 28 winter weather response teams assisting Arkansas State Police in transporting stranded motorists to safe areas until road conditions improve.
Teams from the Marshall Armory patrolled the stretch from Marshall to Bellefonte, primarily aiming to assist motorists affected by the winter storm on U.S. Highway 65.
The 87th Troop Command Soldiers provided support to Arkansas State Police, Troop I in Harrison.
The team consists of five Guardsmen, two Humvees, and communications equipment. Teams are permitted to recover first responder emergency vehicles to a safe area, if possible. However, they are not authorized to recover privately owned vehicles.
Interview 1: Pfc. Cherrie Horton
Interview 2: Staff Sgt. Michael McKenzie
Interview 3: 1st Lt. Ezekiel Halloway
The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, as needed and directed by the governor, to assist in crisis situations.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 16:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953061
|VIRIN:
|250220-Z-CB903-1004
|PIN:
|1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110822917
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MARSHALL, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guard February Winter Response 2025, by SGT Israel Sanchez
