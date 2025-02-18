The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditation is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
To be considered to earn the Gold Seal of Approval, hospitals and clinics need to demonstrate compliance with high standards of performance through rigorous, unannounced, onsite observations, where a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluate compliance in many areas of health care. The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.
Throughout the years, military hospitals and clinics in the Military Health System have received the Gold Seal of Approval for excellence in providing health care.
2025 Recipients
Naval Hospital Beaufort
Munson Army Health Center
Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center
Additional 2020 – 2024 Recipients
Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital
Brooke Army Medical Center
Ireland Army Health Clinic
Madigan Army Medical Center
Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
William Beaumont Army Medical Center
This work, Military Hospitals and Clinics Earn Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval, by Annemarie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
