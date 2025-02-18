Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Hospitals and Clinics Earn Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Annemarie Fox 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditation is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
    To be considered to earn the Gold Seal of Approval, hospitals and clinics need to demonstrate compliance with high standards of performance through rigorous, unannounced, onsite observations, where a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluate compliance in many areas of health care. The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.
    Throughout the years, military hospitals and clinics in the Military Health System have received the Gold Seal of Approval for excellence in providing health care.

    2025 Recipients
    Naval Hospital Beaufort
    Munson Army Health Center
    Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center

    Additional 2020 – 2024 Recipients
    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Ireland Army Health Clinic
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953052
    VIRIN: 250220-O-TR188-8856
    Filename: DOD_110822803
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Hospitals and Clinics Earn Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval, by Annemarie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gold Seal of Approval

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download