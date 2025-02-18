Military Hospitals and Clinics Earn Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953052" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditation is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

To be considered to earn the Gold Seal of Approval, hospitals and clinics need to demonstrate compliance with high standards of performance through rigorous, unannounced, onsite observations, where a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluate compliance in many areas of health care. The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.

Throughout the years, military hospitals and clinics in the Military Health System have received the Gold Seal of Approval for excellence in providing health care.



2025 Recipients

Naval Hospital Beaufort

Munson Army Health Center

Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center



Additional 2020 – 2024 Recipients

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

Brooke Army Medical Center

Ireland Army Health Clinic

Madigan Army Medical Center

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

William Beaumont Army Medical Center