Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas Winter Response February 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARSHALL, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    MARSHALL, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated 140 Arkansas National Guardsmen to state active duty to staff 28 winter weather response teams assisting Arkansas State Police in transporting stranded motorists to safe areas until road conditions improve.

    Teams from the Marshall Armory patrolled the stretch from Marshall to Bellefonte, primarily aiming to assist motorists affected by the winter storm on U.S. Highway 65.

    The 87th Troop Command Soldiers provided support to Arkansas State Police, Troop I in Harrison.

    The team consists of five Guardsmen, two Humvees, and communications equipment. Teams are permitted to recover first responder emergency vehicles to a safe area, if possible. However, they are not authorized to recover privately owned vehicles.

    Interview 1: Pfc. Cherrie Horton
    Interview 2: Staff Sgt. Michael McKenzie
    Interview 3: 1st Lt. Ezekiel Halloway

    The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, as needed and directed by the governor, to assist in crisis situations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953040
    VIRIN: 250220-Z-CB903-1003
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_110822711
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MARSHALL, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: MARSHALL, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Winter Response February 2025, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Snow
    highway
    Arkansas National Guard
    HMMVV
    Winter Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download