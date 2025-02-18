Arkansas Winter Response February 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MARSHALL, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated 140 Arkansas National Guardsmen to state active duty to staff 28 winter weather response teams assisting Arkansas State Police in transporting stranded motorists to safe areas until road conditions improve.



Teams from the Marshall Armory patrolled the stretch from Marshall to Bellefonte, primarily aiming to assist motorists affected by the winter storm on U.S. Highway 65.



The 87th Troop Command Soldiers provided support to Arkansas State Police, Troop I in Harrison.



The team consists of five Guardsmen, two Humvees, and communications equipment. Teams are permitted to recover first responder emergency vehicles to a safe area, if possible. However, they are not authorized to recover privately owned vehicles.



Interview 1: Pfc. Cherrie Horton

Interview 2: Staff Sgt. Michael McKenzie

Interview 3: 1st Lt. Ezekiel Halloway



The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, as needed and directed by the governor, to assist in crisis situations.