U.S. Air Force personnel conducted a Combat Readiness Exercise as the culminating element of the biannual Air Combat Command’s Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. from Jan. 17 to Jan. 31, 2025. In partnership with the 192d Wing, the CRI aimed to assess the readiness of Airmen from both the 633d Air Base Wing and 1st Fighter Wing to swiftly deploy combat-ready personnel and F-22 Raptors to counter emerging high-end threats at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA. Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952997
|VIRIN:
|250220-F-SO714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110822101
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|LANGLEY, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes Combat Readiness Exercise, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.