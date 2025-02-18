Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis executes Combat Readiness Exercise

    LANGLEY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force personnel conducted a Combat Readiness Exercise as the culminating element of the biannual Air Combat Command’s Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. from Jan. 17 to Jan. 31, 2025. In partnership with the 192d Wing, the CRI aimed to assess the readiness of Airmen from both the 633d Air Base Wing and 1st Fighter Wing to swiftly deploy combat-ready personnel and F-22 Raptors to counter emerging high-end threats at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA. Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 10:58
    Video ID: 952997
    VIRIN: 250220-F-SO714-1001
    Filename: DOD_110822101
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: LANGLEY, VIRGINIA, US

    Airmen
    JBLE
    Combat Readiness Inspection
    Cobat Readiness Exercise

