Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beyond the Battlefield with Master Sgt. McManus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis, Dan DiPietro and Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Conor McManus wears many hats—both in the Vermont Air National Guard and as a local business owner.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 10:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 952989
    VIRIN: 250220-Z-FV499-8656
    Filename: DOD_110821919
    Length: 00:15:12
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    158th Fighter Wing
    Vermont National Guard
    Green Mountain Boys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download