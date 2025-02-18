Cutlass Express 2025 - Tanga CPR Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250213-N-RO855-1001 TANGA, Tanzania (Feb. 13, 2025) - U.S. and partner nation service members conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training in Tanga, Tanzania, during Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 (CE 25) Feb. 13, 2025. CE 25 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)