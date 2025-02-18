250213-N-RO855-1001 TANGA, Tanzania (Feb. 13, 2025) - U.S. and partner nation service members conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training in Tanga, Tanzania, during Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 (CE 25) Feb. 13, 2025. CE 25 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952908
|VIRIN:
|250213-N-RO855-1001
|PIN:
|250213
|Filename:
|DOD_110820204
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|TANGA, TZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cutlass Express 2025 - Tanga CPR Training, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
