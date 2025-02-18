82nd ABN DIV BSC 2025: Obstacle Course

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, complete the Small Unit Ranger Tactics obstacle course during the 82nd Airborne Division Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 18, 2025. The obstacle course tests speed, endurance, and agility while also building confidence and camaraderie amongst the squads. The annual competition tests the squads proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aiden O'Marra)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
