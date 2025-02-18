Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd ABN DIV BSC 2025: Obstacle Course

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, complete the Small Unit Ranger Tactics obstacle course during the 82nd Airborne Division Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 18, 2025. The obstacle course tests speed, endurance, and agility while also building confidence and camaraderie amongst the squads. The annual competition tests the squads proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aiden O'Marra)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 20:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ABN DIV BSC 2025: Obstacle Course, by SPC Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Obstacle Course
    Warriors
    Competition
    AA
    ATW
    SURT

