Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a Town Hall at U.S. Africa Command

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, on Feb. 11, 2025, as part of his first overseas trip in office. The visit included meetings with Gen. Michael E. Langley, AFRICOM commander, and other senior leaders, as well as a town hall where the secretary engaged directly with military and civilian personnel.