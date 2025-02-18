Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, on Feb. 11, 2025, as part of his first overseas trip in office. The visit included meetings with Gen. Michael E. Langley, AFRICOM commander, and other senior leaders, as well as a town hall where the secretary engaged directly with military and civilian personnel.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 07:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|952856
|VIRIN:
|250211-O-DO492-5891
|Filename:
|DOD_110819499
|Length:
|00:56:18
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a Town Hall at U.S. Africa Command, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.