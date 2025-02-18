Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a Town Hall at U.S. Africa Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    02.11.2025

    Video by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, on Feb. 11, 2025, as part of his first overseas trip in office. The visit included meetings with Gen. Michael E. Langley, AFRICOM commander, and other senior leaders, as well as a town hall where the secretary engaged directly with military and civilian personnel.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 07:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952856
    VIRIN: 250211-O-DO492-5891
    Filename: DOD_110819499
    Length: 00:56:18
    Location: DE

    Secretary of Defense
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    Pete Hegseth

