The NATO Defense Enhancement Education Program held its 13th Clearing House in Copenhagen, Germany on June 17 thru June 20, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 04:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952854
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-UN767-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819484
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO Defense Enhancement Education Program, by SGT Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
