    Cutlass Express 2025 - Mauritius SeaVision and VBSS

    PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS

    02.16.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Reisen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250217-N-PA815-1002 PORT LOUIS, Mauritius (Feb. 17, 2025) - Mauritius Police Force and National Coast Guard go through SeaVision computer training and visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training during Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 (CE 25) in Mauritius, Feb. 10 - 14, 2025. CE 25 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Van Amburg)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025
    PORT LOUIS, MU

    This work, Cutlass Express 2025 - Mauritius SeaVision and VBSS, by CPO Elizabeth Reisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

