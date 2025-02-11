90lbs Rucksack Challenge 2025

Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division, members of the National Ski Patrol and civilians participate in the Ninety Pound Rucksack Challenge at Ski Cooper, near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 18, 2025. The event commemorates, on this day, the Division's 80th anniversary of the night-time assault on Riva Ridge in northern Italy, a pivotal moment during World War II that contributed to the Allies' victory in Europe. Organized on the anniversary of this significant event, the uphill ski challenge honors the Division's legacy and its enduring impact on military history and outdoor recreation. (Disclaimer: Participants appear in sterile uniforms, and their involvement is on their own time and not as active-duty soldiers.)
