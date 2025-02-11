Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90lbs Rucksack Challenge 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEADVILLE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division, members of the National Ski Patrol and civilians participate in the Ninety Pound Rucksack Challenge at Ski Cooper, near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 18, 2025. The event commemorates, on this day, the Division's 80th anniversary of the night-time assault on Riva Ridge in northern Italy, a pivotal moment during World War II that contributed to the Allies' victory in Europe. Organized on the anniversary of this significant event, the uphill ski challenge honors the Division's legacy and its enduring impact on military history and outdoor recreation. (Disclaimer: Participants appear in sterile uniforms, and their involvement is on their own time and not as active-duty soldiers.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 00:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952831
    VIRIN: 250218-A-GW675-5793
    Filename: DOD_110819136
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: LEADVILLE, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90lbs Rucksack Challenge 2025, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Ski
    Alpine
    U.S. Army
    MountainLegacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download