90lbs Rucksack Challenge 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952831" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division, members of the National Ski Patrol and civilians participate in the Ninety Pound Rucksack Challenge at Ski Cooper, near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 18, 2025. The event commemorates, on this day, the Division's 80th anniversary of the night-time assault on Riva Ridge in northern Italy, a pivotal moment during World War II that contributed to the Allies' victory in Europe. Organized on the anniversary of this significant event, the uphill ski challenge honors the Division's legacy and its enduring impact on military history and outdoor recreation. (Disclaimer: Participants appear in sterile uniforms, and their involvement is on their own time and not as active-duty soldiers.)