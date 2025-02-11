Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) at Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Civil Engineering Squadron perform Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in military engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 21:27
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) at Yokota Air Base, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Readiness
    374th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    RADR

