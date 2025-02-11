The medics with the 129th Medical Company Area Support fully integrate into their assigned platoon in 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment to provide real world medical support and act as riflemen for training Feb. 5th 2025, U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952785
|VIRIN:
|250205-A-AB787-5678
|Filename:
|DOD_110818600
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alabama Medics train with OPFOR unit in Germany, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
