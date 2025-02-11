Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Medics train with OPFOR unit in Germany

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    02.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    The medics with the 129th Medical Company Area Support fully integrate into their assigned platoon in 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment to provide real world medical support and act as riflemen for training Feb. 5th 2025, U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952785
    VIRIN: 250205-A-AB787-5678
    Filename: DOD_110818600
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Army National Guard
    OPFOR
    GuardItAl
    Alabama National Guard

