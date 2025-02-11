Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division S.U.R.T

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct patrol operations during the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (S.U.R.T.) qualification course on Fort Liberty, NC, Feb. 17, 2025. Upon completion of S.U.R.T. Paratroopers will go on to Ranger School where their leadership skills will be put to the test and strengthened.
    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

    S.U.R.T. MISSION STATEMENT: To produce Ranger qualified leaders for the 82nd Airborne Division through rigorous assessment and training.

    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 16:23
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    #AATW #RLTW

