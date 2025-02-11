82nd Airborne Division S.U.R.T

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct patrol operations during the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (S.U.R.T.) qualification course on Fort Liberty, NC, Feb. 17, 2025. Upon completion of S.U.R.T. Paratroopers will go on to Ranger School where their leadership skills will be put to the test and strengthened.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)
S.U.R.T. MISSION STATEMENT: To produce Ranger qualified leaders for the 82nd Airborne Division through rigorous assessment and training.
