Behind the Badge: Patrol with Department of the Air Force Civilian police Officers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952760" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Department of the Air Force Civilian Police Officers Aaron Monsivais and Jerome Jefferson perform daily and nightly duties at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2024. The mission of the DACFP is to decisively enforce the law and ensure order with precision within the jurisdiction of a military installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)