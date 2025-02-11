Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Badge: Patrol with Department of the Air Force Civilian police Officers

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Department of the Air Force Civilian Police Officers Aaron Monsivais and Jerome Jefferson perform daily and nightly duties at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2024. The mission of the DACFP is to decisively enforce the law and ensure order with precision within the jurisdiction of a military installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 11:46
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Behind the Badge: Patrol with Department of the Air Force Civilian police Officers, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLE
    Department of the Air Force Civilian Police Officers
    DACFP

