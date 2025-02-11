Behind the Badge: Patrol with Department of the Air Force Civilian police Officers

U.S. Department of the Air Force Civilian Police Officers Aaron Monsivais and Jerome Jefferson perform daily and nightly duties at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2024. The mission of the DACFP is to decisively enforce the law and ensure order with precision within the jurisdiction of a military installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|11.13.2024
|02.18.2025 11:46
|Package
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
