    HMH-461 supports V27 during MDMX 1-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fly in a CH-53K King Stallion during the air assault portion of Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 11, 2025. MDMX prepares Marines for future conflicts by combining constructed virtual training with offensive and defensive live-fire and maneuver training scenarios. Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepares the MAGTF to execute distributed operations across vast, diverse environments by emphasizing decentralized command and control. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 12:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952756
    VIRIN: 250211-M-UE056-1001
    Filename: DOD_110818016
    Length: 00:09:05
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Logistics
    combined arms
    Helicopter
    Iron Horse
    maneuver warfare
    USMCnews

